TargTex to partner with IAG to apply AI to assess the effects of a novel clinical candidate in Glioblastoma Patients
AI and Quantitative image analysis will help to identify early treatment changes in GBM patients and support the development of predictive response markers.
It is important for us to have IAG’s expertise in advanced imaging and to employ AI tools to differentiate our program and accelerate our development through the use of predictive response markers.”LONDON, UK, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TargTex SA, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing localized therapies for solid tumors and IAG, Image Analysis Group, a leading global medical imaging company are collaborating to apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantitative imaging to further the development of TargTex investigational product, a hydrogel dispersed drug nanosuspension used as adjunct-to-surgery in a single dose therapy, in patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).
In this collaboration, the parties will utilize AI and advanced quantitative image analysis to identify early treatment changes in GBM patients and development of predictive response markers.
Advanced imaging techniques could play a critical role in response assessment in developing new and innovative cancer therapies. Multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging (mpMRI) provides quantitative non-invasive imaging markers of early therapy-related changes.
TargTex foundation is also based on an artificial intelligence algorithm created by one of the founding members that can decipher relationships between biological targets and molecules of interest. They were able to identify an unexplored target for a daunting pathology – GBM. Considering GBM’s particularities, a hydrogel to be used as neo-adjuvant in a single dose therapy is being developed as a solution.
IAG’s advanced technology will be crucial for detection of pseudo-progression which is difficult to distinguish from true disease progression using routine clinical MRI assessment, avoid early patient withdrawal and save costs. The use of novel image analysis methodologies will allow the partners to address complex issues such as pseudo-progression and quantitatively measure the treatment response, thus deploying a truly precision medicine approach to accurately monitor patient outcomes.
IAG has deep expertise in blinded centralized reading and analysis of patient responses in real time. IAG’s scientific and medical imaging expertise in GBM, coupled with IAG’s proprietary Artificial Intelligence powered platform DYNAMIKA will allow TargTex to review efficacy assessments, and to thoroughly explore the drug effect in GBM patients.
Dr. João Seixas, CEO of TargTex, said:
“In a complex indication such as GBM it is important for us to have IAG’s expertise in advanced imaging and to employ AI tools to differentiate our program and accelerate our development through the use of predictive response markers.”
Dr. Olga Kubassova, CEO of IAG commented:
“It is our pleasure to support TargTex team who have strong foundation in biology and AI. It is our joint long-term objective to bring TargTex clinical candidates for different oncological indications through clinical development to commercialization.”
IAG’s DYNAMIKA platform is a unique comprehensible software for robust imaging data management in multi-centre trial setting and central review. Uniquely in the clinical research services industry, this is one software system to control trial progress, conduct central reads and, when needed, use built-in AI for earlier read-outs and decision support.
Use of DYNAMIKA, compliant to the industry’s highest quality certification as an integral part of our CFR21 part 11 clinical trial process, enables IAG teams to deliver high quality results, even when managing complex clinical trials that require use of advanced imaging, technical solutions and Artificial Intelligence.
About IAG, Image Analysis Group
IAG, Image Analysis Group is a unique partner to life sciences companies. IAG leverages expertise in medical imaging and the power of Dynamika™ – our proprietary cloud-based platform, to de-risk clinical development and deliver lifesaving therapies into the hands of patients much sooner.
IAG provides early drug efficacy assessments, smart patient recruitment and predictive analysis of advanced treatment manifestations, thus lowering investment risk and accelerating study outcomes. IAG bio-partnering takes a broader view on asset development bringing R&D solutions, operational breadth, radiological expertise via risk-sharing financing and partnering models. www.ia-grp.com
Reach out: imaging.experts@ia-grp.com
About TargTex
TargTex SA is a portuguese biotech company founded in 2019 that emerged from a blended academic research and medical environment. Its basic technology was developed in Gonçalo Bernardes research lab at Instituto de Medicina Molecular (iMM) of the University of Lisbon.
Its foundation is based on an artificial intelligence algorithm created by one of the founding members that can decipher relationships between biological targets and molecules of interest. Hence, it was possible to identify an unexplored target for a daunting pathology – Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM). Considering GBM’s particularities, a hydrogel to be used as adjunct-to-surgery in a single dose therapy is being developed as a solution.
https://targtex.com/about-us/
