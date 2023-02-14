First batch of Quảng Trị organic rice exported to EU

VIETNAM, February 14 -

QUẢNG TRỊ — The central province of Quảng Trị shipped its first batch of 15 tonnes of organic rice to the European Union (EU) on Monday, at a price of US$1,800 per tonne.

This will be a motivation for businesses and farmers to focus on their production to meet organic rice-related requirements, thereby conquering other markets around the world, said Phan Thị Diễm Lộc, director of the exporter QTOrganic.

The company is preparing to ship between 30 and 50 tonnes of food of this kind to the European market every month.

Since 2017, the company has implemented an organic rice farming model under value chains with a total area of 35 hectares and an output of about 340 tonnes per year.

Addressing the ceremony, Hà Sỹ Đông, vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee said he hopes that in the coming time, QTOrganic will continue to expand its linkage with cooperatives and farmers, thereby increasing the value of organic rice and contributing to raising farmers' incomes. — VNS