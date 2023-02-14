Submit Release
Vietnam Airlines resumes Hà Nội-Kuala Lumpur route

VIETNAM, February 14 -  

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines has officially resumed the Hà Nội-Kuala Lumpur route with four flights a week on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

On this occasion, the national flag carrier has launched a promotion with tickets costing from VNĐ4,644,000 (nearly US$197) for a round trip (taxes and fees included) on this route.

Preferential tickets are being offered from now to March 26, 2023. Passengers can buy tickets on the airline's website, mobile application, official ticket offices, and agents of Vietnam Airlines nationwide.

The airline is currently operating 11 flights per week on the HCM City-Kuala Lumpur route. The restoration of the route from Hà Nội to Kuala Lumpur will complete the aviation links between Việt Nam and Malaysia.

Passengers arriving in Malaysia now no longer need to present vaccination status certification or COVID-19 test certificates.

In 2019 before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam Airlines served more than 220,000 passengers between Việt Nam and Malaysia.

Since Việt Nam reopened its border, Vietnam Airlines has resumed most of its international routes with more than 600 flights per week, equivalent to 70 per cent of the pre-pandemic level. —VNS

