China issues 435 codes for Vietnamese agricultural product exporters

VIETNAM, February 14 -  

HÀ NỘI — The General Administration of Customs of China has granted 435 codes for Vietnamese agricultural product exporters so far this year.

According to Việt Nam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, communication activities have been intensified to increase agricultural product exporters' awareness about China’s requirements regarding import licences and food safety and promote exports of agricultural products from Việt Nam to China.

On average, the northern border province of Lào Cai sees more than 500 trucks carrying Vietnamese agricultural products to China daily while Lạng Sơn Province sees more than 800 trucks.

Việt Nam's agriculture ministry granted over 2,000 production unit codes and 1,438 packing house codes for products to be exported to China.

Enterprises are urged to strengthen hi-tech applications in production, processing, and storage as well as improve market understanding and pay more attention to branding development and protection. — VNS

