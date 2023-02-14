Submit Release
Work on Vĩnh Thạnh IZ to start in June

VIETNAM, February 14 -  

HÀ NỘI — Construction of Vĩnh Thạnh Industrial Zone (IZ) in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta City of Cần Thơ will begin in June, Trần Việt Trường, chairman of the municipal People's Committee has said. 

The IZ, worth over VNĐ3.71 trillion (US$160 million), will be developed in Vĩnh Trinh Commune, Vĩnh Thạnh District. It will cover an area of 293.7ha in the first phase. 

Cần Thơ City is now home to seven IZs, namely Trà Nóc 1, Trà Nóc 2, Thốt Nốt, Hưng Phú 1, Hưng Phú 2A, Hưng Phú 2B and Vĩnh Thạnh with a planned area of over 1.000ha, thanhnien.vn reported. 

The online newspaper cited Vice Chairman of the committee Dương Tấn Hiển as saying that these zones had thus far attracted 256 investment projects worth a combined $1.6 billion. — VNS

 

 

 

