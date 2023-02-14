FLC suspended from trading: HOSE

VIETNAM, February 14 -

HÀ NỘI — The Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) early Tuesday announced the delisting of nearly 710 million FLC Group (FLC) shares due to the violations regarding information disclosure.

Trần Anh Đào, HOSE General Director, signed the decision, which will be effective from February 20, 2023.

FLC has yet to comment publicly on the decision.

Regarding the operation of the business, the HOSE previously issued a written reminder to FLC about the late submission of financial statements for the fourth quarter of 2022.

FLC has not yet completed its audited financial statements for 2021. As there are no reviewed financial statements or 2021 annual reports, FLC has not yet held an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2022.

At 8am on March 4, 2023, at the Bamboo Airways Building, 265 Cầu Giấy Street, Hà Nội, FLC will hold its second Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The important contents that FLC plans to present to shareholders at this meeting will be the dismissal of Đặng Tất Thắng from the position of BOD member and the election of additional members of the Board of Directors for the term 2021-2026. — VNS