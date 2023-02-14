Streaming Devices Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2030

Global Streaming Devices Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Streaming Devices Market by Component (Hardware & Software), Sales Channel (Online & Offline), Price Range (Low-Range, Medium-Range and High-Range), Application (TV, Gaming Consoles and Others) and End Use (Residential & Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,”.

“The global Streaming Devices Market size was valued at $7.98 billion in 2019. Streaming Devices Market size is projected to reach $18.98 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027.”

These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results. The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global streaming devices industry. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the streaming devices market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The streaming devices market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the industry in each geographic regions covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including, Google LLC, Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Humax, Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Roku, Inc., Xiaomi Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics CO. Ltd. and Microsoft Corporation, which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth -strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Key Findings Of The Study

• By component, the hardware electronic held the highest revenue of $33.89 Billion in 2019 and contributed a major part in the Streaming Devices Market share.

• By sales channel, the offline segment held the highest revenue share of the market in 2019.

• By price range, the medium segment held the highest revenue share of the market in 2019.

• By application, the TV segment held the highest revenue share of the market in 2019.

• By end use, the residential segment held the highest revenue share of the market in 2019.

• By region, North-America is expected to dominate the market, garnering a major Streaming Devices Market share during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

By Sales Channel

• Online

• Offline

By Price Range

• Low

• Medium

• High

By Application

• TV

• Gaming Consoles

• Others

By End Use

• Residential

• Commercial

In 2019, North America dominated the Streaming Devices Market share among all analyzed regions, contributing more than 37% share of the overall revenue. Rise in adoption for video streaming services by households in the U.S., has majorly contributed toward the revenue growth of service providers such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. High penetration of smartphone as well as connected devices among the population in the U.S. is enhancing the continuous display of media, entertainment, and information. The sample of the reports provides an overview of the report.

As per the analysis, COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the Streaming Devices Market due to disruptions in supply chains. Further, lockdowns, travel restrictions and infection awareness among the people have hampered the market demand and slowed down the process of advancement. However, the Streaming Devices Market is expected to pick its pace by 2021.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North-America was the highest revenue generator in 2019, accounting for $3.00 Billion, and is estimated to garner $7.00 Billion by 2027.

