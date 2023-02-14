Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Is Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Vertebroplasty And Kyphoplasty Market generated $757.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $757.1 Million Market Size in 2031 $1.3 Billion CAGR 5.6% No. of Pages in Report 183 Segments Covered Product, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries Rise in incidence of spinal disorders among the population due to various factors, such as age and accidental injuries Increase in geriatric population High potential in untapped emerging markets due to availability of improved healthcare infrastructure Rise in demand for enhanced healthcare services and effective surgical techniques Development of the medical tourism industry in emerging countries Increase in promotional activities by manufacturers Opportunities Surge in investments by government in developed countries to improve healthcare infrastructure Restraints High cost associated with the procedures and lack of reimbursement policies to avoid coverage for such costly devices in emerging countries



Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had a negative impact on the growth of the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market, owing to disruption in workflows in the healthcare sector. The disease made several sub-domains of healthcare to shut their doors temporarily.

The global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market witnessed a slowdown in 2020 due to global economic recession led by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the pandemic disrupted the supply chain across various end-user industries including healthcare.

However, the market started recovering since 2021 and is expected to exhibit a stable growth in the future.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market based on product, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product, the kyphoplasty segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market, and would maintain its dominance through 2031. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The report also provides an analysis of the vertebroplasty segment.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing nearly four-fifths of the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market analyzed in the research include Johnson and Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Medtronic Plc, Globus Medical Inc, Halma plc, Zavation LLC, BPB MEDICA - BIOPSYBELL, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Seawon Meditech, Joimax GmbH, and Stryker Corporation.

The report analyzes these key players of the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.



