Global ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) Market Report 2022: Use in Automotive and Electronics Industries Boosts Demand

According to the research report, the global ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) market is estimated to be valued at USD 28.36 billion in the year 2022 with Asia Pacific leading the regional market share.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) is an ideal material wherever superlative surface quality, colourfastness and luster are required. Because of its exceptional physical and mechanical qualities, the engineering thermoplastic Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) is widely used in many structural applications.

Butadiene promotes strength and toughness while acrylonitrile boosts chemical and thermal stability in ABS. ABS is widely used in the manufacturing of automobiles and electronic appliances due to which its demand has been increasing continuously for so many years. In developing countries like India and China, the ABS demand has a double-digit growth rate which proved hard for companies to fulfil by their current supply capacities.

As a result of Covid-19, the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market shrank as a result of supply chain disruption and temporary closure of manufacturing facilities. In addition, the negative impacts on the economy caused a sharp decline in demand for electronics, cars, and construction projects, which further harmed the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene industry.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of the Global ABS Market for the historical period 2018-2021, the estimated year of 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.li>

The report analyses the Global ABS Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Global ABS Market by Process type (Extrusion blow molding, Injection blow molding).

The report analyses the Global ABS Market by Application (Automotive, Electricals and Electronic Appliances, Building and Construction, Health and Safety Products, Others).

The Global ABS Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA), By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Italy, China, India, Japan and South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Process type, by Application.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include CHIMEI Corporation, LG Chem., INEOS Group Ltd, China National Petroleum Corporation, Bayer AG, SABIC, Trinseo PLC, IRPC Petrochemical Company, Lotte Chemical, and Mitsui Chemicals Group.

Key Target Audience

Chemical Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $28.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $40.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

