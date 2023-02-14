Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ready-to-Drink Tea, Kombucha & Mate Market in the U.S. Through 2026" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive ready-to-drink tea market report examines the U.S. tea market at a time when ongoing innovation added to market upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic make this a particularly important time to keep a close eye on the trends. This in-depth report focuses on RTD tea market trends (pre-packaged, bottled or canned tea).

It provides statistics on regional markets as well as historical and current sales data for the leading companies and brands. Forecasts through 2026 are provided and impact of covid-19 is discussed.

Packaging, distribution, advertising expenditures and demographics are discussed in detail, with data to back up the insights provided. The industry research also covers kombucha, looks at refrigerated (RFG) RTD tea vs. shelf stable trends, tea types and flavors, the organic tea market and much more.

The answers you need

Ready-to-Drink Tea, Kombucha and Mate in the U.S. through 2026 provides in-depth data and market analysis, shedding light on various aspects of the market through reliable data and discussions of what the numbers really mean. Questions answered include:

What are the latest trends behind RTD tea's performance in the U.S. market? Which brands are outperforming the market? Which are underperforming?

How many gallons of RTD tea did U.S. residents consume in 2021 and the first half of 2022?

Which price segment of RTD tea will grow the most to 2026?

What is the latest news regarding organic tea?

What are the biggest challenges to growth the RTD tea market faces in the current consumer environment?

How has RTD tea fared in comparison with the broader New Age beverage category?

How has the RTD tea packaging mix changed in recent years?

What are the principal distribution channels for hot and RTD tea?

This ready-to-drink tea research report features

Ready-to-Drink Tea, Kombucha and Mate in the U.S. through 2026 offers an in-depth look at the category, companies and brands shaping the RTD tea market and the market drivers impacting current and anticipated growth through 2026.

It provides perspective on the segment and its many facets, providing sales and volume statistics including total-market retail dollar sales, wholesale dollar data and volume data.

Through a combination of discussion backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, users get a thorough understanding of all facets of the RTD tea market including:

An overview of the New Age beverage market, including dollar sales, as well as volume, per capita consumption and dollars for the various tea segments and analysis of U.S. and global tea trends. Quarterly RTD tea market growth data are also provided.

A look at the RTD tea market by price segment, breaking out five tiers from regular and fountain through superpremium.

Detailed profiles and analysis of the leading companies and brands, discussions of their marketing activities and distribution strategies as well as company and brand sales volume data. Coverage includes Pepsi-Lipton Tea Partnership, Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper, Ferolito, Vultaggio & Sons, Milo's, Purity Organic, Ito En and others.

A look at wholesale dollar sales and case volumes for leading RTD tea brands including Arizona, Lipton, Gold Peak, Fuze, Teas' Tea, Peace Tea, Turkey Hill, Milo's and more.

Regional consumption patterns of RTD tea volume, as well as regional breakdowns of wholesale dollar sales and regional per capita consumption.

A look at hot-fill and cold-fill trends and volume by package type, including plastic, cans, glass and paperboard carton; includes detailed volume by package size of both shelf-stable and chilled RTD teas.

Data detailing volume by key distribution channels totaling 100% of market volume.

An overview of the kombucha and organic tea markets.

Advertising expenditures of the leading RTD tea and dry tea companies and a look at category spending by media type (including Internet and Spanish-language network advertising).

Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key RTD tea brands.

Data on green and black tea imports and exports.

Five-year projections for the overall tea market as well as RTD tea and its sub-segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. THE U.S. NEW AGE & TEA MARKETS

The 2021 New Age Market

Overview of the U.S. Retail Tea Market

The 2021 Tea Market

Volume

Per Capita Consumption

Wholesale Dollar Sales

Quarterly Growth Trends

2. THE NATIONAL READY-TO-DRINK TEA MARKET

RTD Tea Market Trends

Overview

RTD Tea Wholesale Dollar and Case Volume

RTD Tea Pricing

RTD Tea Retail Dollar Sales

Quarterly Growth Trends

Per Capita RTD Tea Consumption

RTD Tea Seasonality

RTD Tea Market Segmentation

3. THE REGIONAL READY-TO-DRINK TEA MARKETS

Regional RTD Tea Markets

Overview

The South

The Midwest

The West

The Northeast

4. READY-TO-DRINK TEA PACKAGING

RTD Tea Packaging Types

Shelf-Stable - Overview

Shelf-Stable - Glass Bottles

Shelf-Stable - Cans

Shelf-Stable - Plastic Bottles

Chilled

Fountain

5. THE LEADING READY-TO-DRINK TEA COMPANIES AND THEIR BRANDS

6. THE KOMBUCHA AND MATE MARKETS

Kombucha

Overview

Leading Brands

Mate

7. THE ORGANIC TEA MARKET

The National Organic Tea Market

Overview

Volume and Dollars

Per Capita Consumption

8. TEA DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

RTD Tea Distribution Channels

Dry Tea Distribution Channels

9. U.S. TEA ADVERTISING EXPENDITURES

The Leading Advertised RTD Tea Brands

RTD Tea Advertising by Medium

The Leading Advertised Tea Brands

Tea Advertising by Medium

10. U.S. TEA DEMOGRAPHICS

Demographics of the RTD Tea Consumer

Overview

Comparative Demographics of RTD Tea Brands

11. U.S. TEA IMPORTS AND EXPORTS

Imported Tea

Exported Tea

12. TEA INDUSTRY PRICING IN THE U.S.

Price Indexes

Consumer Prices

Producer Prices

Companies Mentioned

Coca-Cola Company

Ferolito, Vultaggio & Sons

Fuze

Gold Peak

Ito En, Ltd.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Peace Tea

PepsiCo, Inc.

PLTP

Purity Organic

Sweet Leaf

Teas' Tea

