Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,083 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,150 in the last 365 days.

Chief Information Security Officer Insight Report 2022: A Strategic Approach to "Marooning" Legacy Systems within Shrinking Microperimeters

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insights for CISOS - How a Hybrid Island Strategy Accelerates Enterprise Cloud Zero Trust Architecture Transformation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Moving an enterprise from physical connectivity and security infrastructure to a cloud-first Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) is an urgent mandate. But even for the most agile of organizations, that transformation can be a leap. That's especially true for organizations reliant on flat-network dependent systems. For IT leaders, the roadmap to an idealized cloud Zero Trust Architecture begins with "marooning" legacy systems on shrinking microperimeter "islands."

A hybrid island model is a conceptual framework that isolates flat-network-dependent systems within shrinking microperimeters, and points the router associated with an individual island directly to the enterprise cloud ZTA service. In the hybrid island model, network security surrounds flat-network-dependent devices like IoT systems, OT systems, and even datacenter resources - essentially, anything that cannot immediately be cloud-enabled.

A hybrid island model can introduce short-term cost, performance, and risk impacts. But if it helps enterprises speed time to realize security value for a cloud ZTA deployment and reduces vulnerability to enterprise lateral-movement threat risk, then it's worth it.


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ydqhu4-for?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

Chief Information Security Officer Insight Report 2022: A Strategic Approach to "Marooning" Legacy Systems within Shrinking Microperimeters

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.