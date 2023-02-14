Davey Perkins' NFT Auction Ended in Just One Minute on playNomm NFT Marketplace For a High Buy Out Price

SEOUL, KOREA, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 13th, on NFT marketplace playNomm (CEO, Sung-Uk Moon), Davey Perkins', one of Superchief Gallery NFT artists, NFT has been sold out as soon as the auction started. The piece was bought out with the artists' all-time high price. The artwork, 'We_R: 01', was sold for 49,483LM, equivalent of US$22,128.

Davey Perkins is a freelance illustrator in Germany, who focuses on character design with a sci-fi concept. This February drop of 'We_R: 01' was an animated sci-fi illustration of a lost young pioneer, which expresses his unique style very well.

As a pre-event of the NFT Korea Festival, three NFT auction events were held on playNomm NFT marketplace. The 1st drop was Shavonne Wong's 'Light in the Shadow' which was sold for 65,800LM, equivalent of US$26,776, the 2nd drop of Equinoz's 'Cybernetics', sold for 40,120 LM, equivalent of US$16,937, and finally, the last drop of Davey Perkins' 'We_R: 01', which recorded the fastest sold-out.

The NFT Korea Festival is an event being held on March 7th and 8th 2023, at DDP, Seoul, South Korea. A collaboration with Superchief Gallery NFT, this will be one of the largest gatherings of NFT industry and Web 3.0 leaders in Asia. There will be over 120 pieces of NFT artwork from 120 Global and Korean NFT artists on display, star Web 3.0 leaders sharing their thoughts and views as panels, and many more exciting events both at the venue and metaverse at this festival.

The NFT marketplace 2.0 playNomm is the first service platform of LeisureMetaverse project. It is evaluated as having a unique tokenomics, based on an Act To Earn (A2E) reward model, and combining the utilities that can be used in real life.

"We are very happy that all three pre-drop event auctions were a huge success. Now that we have this experience of a huge interest of the collectors and users from the pre-event, we are now confident in holding the NFT Korea Festival event in March and making our big step into expanding the NFT ecosystem as become a global NFT hub", said playNomm.

Social Links

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nft_korea_festival/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFTKOREAFEST

Website: http://nftkoreafestival.com/

Media Contact

Brand: playNomm Inc.

Contact: Media Team

Email: contact@playnomm.com

Website: https://m.playnomm.com

SOURCE: playNomm Inc.