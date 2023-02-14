The China Less-than-truckload (LTL) Industry is Anticipated to Reach $1,032 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Less-than-truckload (LTL) Market (Direct Line & Local Freight Operators and Express Freight Networks): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China road transportation market is anticipated to reach US$1032.12 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.33% during the period spanning 2023-2027.

An increase in import and export of products and materials is expected to boost the road freight transport market during the forecast period. China's road transportation market can be segmented as follows: Full-truck-load (FTL), Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Express parcel.

China Less-than-truckload (LTL) market is anticipated to reach US$336.13 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.49% during the period spanning 2023-2027.

The growth in the market has been driven by factors like rising consumption rate, rising penetration of B2C heavy-goods e-commerce, mounting urban population, omni-channel and delayering of trade distribution, and just in time manufacturing.

The market is expected to face certain challenges such as high cost and capital & time intensive. To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like replacement of regional carriers with express freight networks, technological developments, evolution of commerce landscape and supply chain, and increasing sustainability in LTL transportation.

China Less-than-truckload (LTL) market by component can be segmented as follows: Direct Line & Local Freight Operators and Express Freight Networks. In 2022, the dominant share of the market was held by Direct Line & Local Freight Operators. Further, China's express freight network market can be divided into two models: Freight Partner Platform Model and Direct Model. In 2022, the dominant share of the market was held by Freight Partner Platform Model.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the China Less-than-truckload (LTL) market.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (SF Holdings, Co.Ltd., ANE Cayman Inc., ZTO Express, Deppon Logistics, Yimidida, Yunda Express) are also presented in detail.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 72 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $261.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $336.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered China

