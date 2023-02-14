Encision Signs Proof of Concept Agreement with Vicarious Surgical Inc.

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Encision Inc. ECIA, a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous stray electrosurgical burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced that Encision has signed a Proof of Concept Services Agreement ("Agreement") with Vicarious Surgical Inc. ("Vicarious Surgical"). The Vicarious Surgical robot design intends to maximize visualization, precision, and control of instruments in robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery.

"We are happy to be teaming up with Vicarious Surgical to drive new levels of patient safety in robotic surgery. Encision's Active Electrode Monitoring is a proprietary and differentiated technology that shields patients and practitioners from radiant energy injuries during standard and robotic laparoscopic surgeries. We welcome this initial phase of our relationship," said Gregory J. Trudel, President and CEO of Encision.

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM Technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company's distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delay in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Mala Ray

Encision Inc.

303-444-2600

mray@encision.com

SOURCE: Encision, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: