US Travel Brokers, the Largest Online Wholesaler of Resort Vacation Rentals Worldwide, Announces the Launch of Innovative Online Portal

The largest online wholesaler of resort vacation rentals worldwide, US Travel Brokers, is excited to announce the launch of its advanced online portal. With the release of ustravelbrokers.com, it has never been easier to access a membership, which provides access to hundreds of spectacular trips each year.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading travel club membership provider, US Travel Brokers, is excited to announce the launch of their innovative portal. It will now be easier than ever for traveling enthusiasts to sign up for a membership with US Travel Brokers.

Traveling enthusiasts from across the country choose US Travel Brokers due to their exclusive contract with Member Services Group Inc. This partnership allows them to provide premium vacation packages to members at wholesale prices. Members enjoy access to hundreds of trips a year – from day trips in the Caribbean to multiple-week stays in Australia.

Travel packages provided by US Travel Brokers appeal to travelers looking for variety in their excursions. Everything from beachfront properties to ski resorts in the mountains are available for members. The most significant savings come for those willing to take advantage of "short notice specials," which are a list of last-minute bargains.

After becoming a member, travelers can enjoy:

  •     Discounted rentals at thousands of condominium resorts.
  •     Exceptional discounts at more than 187,000 hotels worldwide.
  •     Thousands of specials at all-inclusive resorts.
  •     Savings on packages that include airfare and transportation at your destination.
  •     Top-brand vacations, hundreds of destinations & cruise lines.
  •     Vacation extras like access to restaurants and entertainment.

Those looking to learn more about membership opportunities with US Travel Brokers are encouraged to visit: https://ustravelbrokers.com

About US Travel Brokers:

Fulfilled by the largest wholesaler of resort vacation rentals in the United States, US Travel Brokers provides quality, trouble-free vacations throughout the U.S. and the world. US Travel Brokers fulfills over 250,000 people each year with exclusive vacations. Members enjoy no hidden fees or hidden costs associated with their trips.

Media Contact

U.S. Travel Brokers, U.S. Travel Brokers, 843-446-9511, pr@webimax.com

 

SOURCE U.S. Travel Brokers

