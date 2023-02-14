The WorkNomads Lab Hotel Selects INTELITY for Mobile Guest Experience

The newly opened coliving hotel in Bulgaria will put guest convenience and customization at the forefront using INTELITY's platform

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, provider of hospitality's leading guest experience and staff operations platform, announced today a new deal with The WorkNomads Lab Hotel in Sofia, Bulgaria. The newly opened, mixed-use hotel will implement INTELITY's mobile offerings, including a branded mobile app, mobile check-in, mobile key, and GEMS®, Guest Experience Management System — INTELITY's suite of staff-facing tools.

Located in Bulgaria's capital city, The WorkNomads Lab Hotel is the country's largest coliving hotel and features a mix of both hotel rooms, and flexible coliving and coworking spaces well-appointed for living and working in a post-pandemic world. With onsite offerings, including communal kitchens, office areas, a bar and restaurant, rooftop amenities, and a laundry room, The WorkNomads Lab Hotel is ideal for younger guests and remote workers looking for a modern approach to work, travel, and beyond.

"Today's younger, digital-savvy guests crave a personalized and seamless experience," said Katrien Meire, Founder and Executive Director at WorkNomads. "With the INTELITY platform, we are able to not only achieve this, but also get guests checked into their rooms as conveniently as possible. This allows our team members to serve guests in other ways and provide the flexible, modern experience our guests expect in their daily lives and at The WorkNomads Lab Hotel."

With a branded mobile app powered by the INTELITY platform, contactless service, and digital amenities will be available to The WorkNomads Lab Hotel's guests, as well as longer-term residents and workers, throughout their stay. By downloading the property's app, guests can enjoy the convenience of using their mobile devices to check-in, check-out, place in-room dining orders, and make service requests. The branded app also allows guests to bypass the front desk and access their room key directly from their mobile phone. Additionally, INTELITY's back-of-house workflow management system, GEMS, automates guest requests and work orders, streamlines services, and delivers business insights to the management team.

"We are very pleased to welcome The WorkNomads Lab Hotel to the INTELITY family of properties," said Robert Stevenson, CEO of INTELITY. "The INTELITY platform is well adapted to hotel, mixed-use, and residential use cases, and we've seen increasing utilization in new areas matching the global shifts in flexible working and travel. Katrien and her team's vision for WorkNomads is moving the dial when it comes to providing a modern work-travel experience, and, by adding the INTELITY platform, we couldn't be more excited to help them elevate this experience even further."

For more information about the INTELITY platform or to request a demo, please visit intelity.com/demo.

About INTELITY

INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. INTELITY has won numerous awards including becoming the "Official Guest Engagement and Staff Management Platform Provider" of the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide. The INTELITY platform is used at boutique hotels, casino-resorts, luxury residences, global hotel brands and more in over 60 countries across 6 continents. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com.

About The WorkNomads Lab Hotel

Located in Sofia, Bulgaria, The WorkNomads Lab Hotel has designed a new nomadic economy, empowering people to live life on their own terms by offering flexible coliving and remote and project-based jobs. The company hires top talent from across the world who become employees in Bulgaria and deploys their services remotely to projects worldwide. The WorkNomads Lab Hotel values the strength and creativity that stems from providing the freedom to live and enjoy work, friendships and communities across borders. For more information, visit http://www.worknomads.com.

Media Contact

Alexandra Kuipers, INTELITY, 8184424280, alexandra.kuipers@intelity.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE INTELITY