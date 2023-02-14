Platypod® Secures Fifth Patent

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platypod recently received its fifth patent related to the Platypod eXtreme. The company makes products for all sorts of content creators including photographers, filmmakers, and vloggers.

This new utility patent gives the company exclusivity on photographic baseplates with several hinged adjustable legs. It builds upon a previous patent for a baseplate with an indwelling non-ferrous bolt to hold tripod heads, goosenecks, lights, clamps, and other photographic accessories.

Platypod eXtreme starts off as a plate, approximately 5" x 8," fashioned of 5mm thick, 6062 aircraft-grade aluminum. The plate has an embedded and virtually indestructible 3/8"-16 titanium bolt. This is the photography industry standard for mounting most consumer and practically all professional tripod heads onto a tripod system.

The plate incorporates four hinges, allowing for corresponding threaded spikes to be placed in one of several positions to attain a secure grip on surfaces, such as rocks, concrete, and ice.

The spikes are also capped at one end with heavy-duty, rubber feet for placement on more delicate surfaces, such as car hoods and roofs. They can also be positioned to hang from vertical surfaces, such as chair and bench backs or doors.

In addition, the Platypod eXtreme also has open and closed belt slots for strapping onto trees, poles, and railings. It also features several countersunk holes for semi-permanent attachment with carpenter's screws to walls and beams.

The Platypod eXtreme also includes several other photographic industry-compatible ¼"- 20 threaded holes to allow attachment of goosenecks, hinged elbows, and other devices to incorporate lighting, sound, and video display equipment.

This patent reinforces Platypod's role as a leader in the imaging industry. Founded in 2014, Platypod produces the most compact, heavy-duty baseplate available, along with other products used by content creators around the world.

About Platypod

Platypod Pro LLC is a small, family-owned business committed to making innovative high-quality products for professional photographers and videographers and offering them at affordable prices. The company's unique and practical designs make Platypod products extremely versatile and expand the creativity of all content creators.

All the company's products are professionally tested and made from high-quality materials, ensuring steady shots and long-lasting support for each artist's creative vision.

For more information, visit http://www.platypod.com.

