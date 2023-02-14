Submit Release
FindMine Opens Paris Office to Bring Dynamic Content Creation to Untapped European Market

Company uses AI to unlock the full promise of personalization, enhance brands' POVs

FindMine, the leader in AI-powered content creation for brands, today announced the opening of a Paris office. The new office will better enable FindMine to address the untapped potential of the market in Europe, where a growing number of European brands and retailers are embracing digital and omnichannel strategies. FindMine is also part of La Maison des Startups LVMH and the SAP.iO Foundry program, which has offices in Paris.

FindMine Director of Sales EMEA Henri Hicks is helming the new Paris office, and the company's partners will help support its European expansion.

"We are excited to add to our roster of existing leading European brands and retailers and create relevant content for new partners that drives consumer buying behavior and enables their long-term business success," said FindMine CEO Michelle Bacharach. "We organically gained several high-profile brands and retailers in Europe as customers. Now this significant expansion allows us to proactively capture the European market's vast potential and interest in FindMine."

Brands and retailers across the globe struggle to create curated, shoppable content at scale. They miss out on millions of dollars in potential revenue as a result. FindMine addresses such challenges by helping brands and retailers grow their customer lifetime value (CLTV) and average order value (AOV) through the use of AI to create industry-leading content at scale.

About FindMine

Privately held and headquartered in New York, venture-backed FindMine is the leader in AI-powered dynamic content creation for brands. The company has created an entirely new product category in digital marketing that unlocks the full promise of personalization while protecting and enhancing a brand's POV by eliminating the content bottleneck. FindMine's content engine guides online shoppers with dynamic shoppable content (editorial themed pages, style guides, Complete the Look and more) that increase key sales KPIs across e-commerce, email, ads and social media, as well as in-store applications. FindMine works with top retailers and brands such as Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, Rogers, adidas, Destination XL, Perry Ellis and many more. FindMine is a member of the La Maison des Startups LVMH, a 2018 Gartner "Cool Vendor" in Retail and a Retail Tech Innovation Hub Global Technology of the Year finalist. For more information, please visit https://findmine.com/.

