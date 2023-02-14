PERSONICA UNVEILS DELIGHTABLE 'GUEST RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT' APP FOR RESTAURANTS

Delightable Centralizes and Harmonizes Guest Data to Drive Marketing, Operations and Business Decisions

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Personica, the most respected marketing and analytics platform for restaurants, has launched Delightable, a powerful Guest Relationship Management tool.

"Delightable is more than just a restaurant marketing platform – it's an operational game-changer." - Adam Ochstein, CEO

Guest Relationship Management, or GRM, is like CRM, but built specifically for restaurant operators. More than an over-built sales tool, Delightable provides insights to solve a myriad of strategic and tactical challenges that restaurant operators face each day.

The Delightable app pulls a restaurant's data — including Point of Sale, Reservations, Delivery, Online Ordering and more.

That data is then harmonized and enriched with Personica's own guest database of over 225 million records, providing the restaurant or chain with highly informed guest profiles that can maximize every brand interaction.

Smart segmentation gives users the ability to create restaurant-specific audiences on demand; and develop custom multi-channel campaigns designed for how people relate to restaurants: through Email, SMS, In App, Push, Social – even real-time, on-premise, in-dining experiences.

For the first time, from a single dashboard interface, restaurant marketers can organize, amplify and segment data to better understand their audience, and reach them on any channel.

But Delightable is more than a marketing tool.

With detailed insights about guest preferences, habits, interactions and transactions, Delightable can predict how people will respond to offers, promotions or trends. Operators can use this critical information to decide factors like:

When and how to plan the next promotion

Menu and price optimization

Competitive landscape analysis

Staffing and sourcing direction

Expansion opportunities in new locations

And so much more

Inflation, supply chain issues, staffing, training and retention remain the biggest challenges within the industry. Delightable offers a new way to address these concerns with sight lines into how audiences will respond to the decisions a restaurant makes.

Personica CEO Adam Ochstein is thrilled for what Delightable means for restaurants: "Last year I spoke with more than one hundred of our clients at every level – the sentiment was they needed a restaurant-focused approach to managing all their data. We realized that once you pair that data with ours, you have a compelling resource for making decisions across the board. That's why Delightable is more than just a marketing platform – it's an operational game-changer."

"The pandemic created a digital-first mentality within the industry, resulting in advancements like online ordering, QR-codes and dynamic pricing. 9 out of 10 restaurants think automation is essential to hospitality," said Brandon Flude, VP Engineering. "Delightable is the one app that can influence nearly every one of these areas of your restaurant operations."

Adam's fondness for the industry is reflected in Delightable's Valentine's Day launch date and tagline: "Made with love for restaurants."

To get started new and existing customers can sign up at delightable.com

About Personica™ (personica.com) (delightable.com)

Personica™ is the most powerful marketing and analytics platform for restaurants. Formerly Fishbowl, Personica was founded by a team of restaurant professionals who wanted a better way to connect with their guests. With the addition of Analytics Software and Promotions (2014); Price and Menu Optimization and Competitive Intelligence (2015); the Engage platform, CRM, Loyalty, and Digital Data Reports (2020), and Delightable (2023), Personica aspires to help restaurants create personalized guest experiences while making data-driven decisions that increase profits. Relied on by more than 48,000 restaurants to engage guests and maximize revenue, Personica is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with offices in India and an international remote workforce.

Media Inquiries: Alex Wereminsky, awereminsky@personica.com

