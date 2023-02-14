Egypt LED Lighting Market Size to Reach US$ 532.3 Million by 2027, Exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5%
Egypt LED lighting market size to reach US$ 532.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐄𝐠𝐲𝐩𝐭 𝐋𝐄𝐃 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the Egypt LED lighting market size reached a value of US$ 406.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 532.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027.
Light emission diode (LED) refers to any sort of semiconductor device that produces light when an electric current passes through a microchip. It is considered as the most efficient lighting technology with associated benefits, such as compact size, high durability, low heat output, minimum radiation emissions, and lesser power consumption. These lighting systems are extensively installed across residential buildings, hospitals, retail centers, education institutions in Egypt.
𝐄𝐠𝐲𝐩𝐭 𝐋𝐄𝐃 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The extensive application of LED lighting in the construction sector represents one of the key factors driving the market growth in Egypt. In addition to this, the introduction of product variants with features, such as occupancy sensors, Wi-Fi, and daylighting, are facilitating product sales, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. The market is also being driven by the rising need for energy-efficient lighting solutions and reducing the overall electricity bills.
The rising urbanization and an increasing number of housing projects are further contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the rising environmental consciousness and the easy product availability across both the offline and online retail at affordable price points, along with rising consumer expenditure capacities, are creating a positive outlook for the LED lighting market in the country.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.
• 3Brothers For Lighting & Engineering
• Aimex
• Delta Egypt Lighting
• EGREEN
• EM-Electrical
• Evergreen Solar Inc.
• Inter IKEA Systems B.V.
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Siraj Lighting Company.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on product type, application, end-user, import and domestic and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
• LED Lamps and Modules
• LED Fixtures
Breakup by Application:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
• Others
Breakup by End-User:
• Indoors
• Outdoors
Breakup by Import and Domestic:
• Import
• Domestic
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Online
• Offline
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
