Advancements in Technology Driving Growth in the Angiography Devices Market 2023-2031 | CAGR of 6%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angiography devices are medical tools used to capture detailed images of the blood vessels in the body. The procedure involves inserting a small tube, called a catheter, into an artery and injecting a contrast dye that highlights the blood vessels. The angiography device then uses X-rays or other imaging techniques to create a visual map of the blood vessels, which can help doctors diagnose and treat conditions such as blockages, aneurysms, or other abnormalities.

𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 -

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global angiography devices market generated $8.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $15.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031. The rise in number of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, stroke, and coronary block artery, increase in advanced products, devices and technologies in the market and their extensive usage in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases drive the growth of market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

The outbreak of the COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global angiography devices market, owing to the postponement of surgeries in cardiac patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, non-essential surgeries took a potential backlog due to rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 patients, thereby severely impeding the growth of the global market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬

One of the top impacting factors on angiography devices is technological advancements, particularly in the areas of image quality and radiation reduction. Other important factors include patient safety, ease of use for medical professionals, cost-effectiveness, and regulatory compliance. Additionally, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are also driving the market for angiography devices.

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬

Angiography devices use a range of technologies to produce high-quality images of blood vessels and organs within the body. Some of the most commonly used technologies in angiography devices include X-ray imaging, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and ultrasound. These technologies are used to produce detailed images of blood vessels, which can help medical professionals diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions, including heart disease, stroke, aneurysms, and more. In recent years, there has been a focus on developing technologies that reduce radiation exposure during angiography procedures, such as low-dose X-ray imaging and the use of alternative imaging technologies like MRI and ultrasound.

However, lack of skilled professional and poor reimbursement policies restricts the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the high cost of angiography devices is also restraints the growth of the angiography device market. Conversely unhealthy lifestyle leading to cardiac disease and emergence of novel angiography devices in the market is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Angiography Devices Market Size in upcoming years.

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global angiography devices market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global angiography devices market report include Abbott Laboratories, Angiodynamics, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Gmbh, and Shimadzu Corporation.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Asia Pacific accounted for a majority of the angiography devices market share in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of chronic heart disease cases, presence of key players and advancement in healthcare in the region.

LAMEA is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in Angiography Devices Industry, owing to increase in medical tourism, rise in awareness regarding angiography devices, investments and reforms to modernize healthcare infrastructure, rapid growth in healthcare industry in LAMEA, support the market growth in this region.

