STEELITE INTERNATIONAL VP DESIGN, ANDREW KLIMECKI WINS LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Steelite International is pleased to announce Andrew Klimecki, VP Design, has won The Lifetime Achievement Award 2023, sponsored by Tableware International.STOKE-ON-TRENT, STAFFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelite International, a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of award-winning tabletop, buffet products and lighting solutions for the global hospitality industry, is pleased to announce Andrew Klimecki, VP Design, has won The Lifetime Achievement Award 2023, sponsored by Tableware International.
Tableware International hosted its annual Awards of Excellence at Ambiente, announcing the 2023 winners at an awards ceremony held live at the global trade fair.
Hosted by Tableware International’s editor Mairead Wilmot and publisher Paul Yeomans, guests enjoyed a speech by Philipp Ferger, vice president of Consumer Goods Fair, followed by the announcement of the winners, who were chosen by an international panel of industry experts.
Mairead Wilmot presented the award and announced: “This year's lifetime achievement award has gone to somebody who has been at the coalface of design for one of the largest hospitality suppliers of tableware for 30 years, it must be quite something to walk into a restaurant and have a meal served on a plate that you have designed yourself, I think this has happened hundreds of times for this man.
“He has designed for the likes of Wedgewood and Royal Crown Derby, but it has been at Steelite where he has made an indelible mark. He has been responsible for all aspects of design since 1993 and his work is in daily use in over 160 countries worldwide. Ranges from Organics, Spiro, Willow and Craft these are all market defining, industry recogonised collections and they’ve been designed by him.”
Upon receiving his award, Andrew commented: “It’s challenging to create new innovative tableware designs. It’s not the work of one person it’s the work of a whole team of people.
“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with a team of very dedicated and talented professionals that pull everything together.”
Andrew has been with Steelite International for 30 years, providing innovate tabletop solutions year on year. He has set the standard for innovation and creativity for tableware design and this award is a testament to his skill and vision.
