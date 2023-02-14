Foundation Grant to help establish CERT in Solomon Islands 

The Solomon Islands Ministry of Communication and Aviation is establishing a Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT). The project is receiving a USD 120,000 grant from the APNIC Foundation.

The Foundation is pleased to be able to help boost cybersecurity in the Pacific, and this project will not only help increase cybersecurity engagement between organizations in the region, it will also help train cybersecurity staff locally.

-APNIC