Solomon Islands Passport Service in Australia remains operational

The issuing of Solomon Islands passports at the Solomon Islands Consulate General Office in Brisbane, Australia remains operational.

Solomon Islands nationals wishing to renew their expired passports can do so at the Consulate Office. The Solomon Islands Brisbane Consulate General established the Solomon Islands Passport Service in September 2021 during the time of COVID-19 when borders were closed.

Solomon Islands citizens’ now have access to the passport service in Australia.

Deputy Director of Immigration, Mr Christopher Akosawa visited the Solomon Islands Consulate General in Brisbane this week and was impressed with the setup of the Passport Service. It serves Solomon Islanders living in Australia.

The establishment of the passport service in Australia is part of the Immigration strategy to decentralize passport services abroad and nationally.

Mr Akosawa thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade for supporting the establishment of the Passport Service at the Consulate Office.

On Monday 13th February, Mr Akosowa met with the Consul General, Mr George Tuti, and assured him of Immigration’s support for the work undertaken by the Brisbane Consulate Office regarding the passport service.

The passport service is supporting the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme, students and nationals living in Australia.

Apart from students and the diaspora community in Australia, about 4,484 Solomon Islanders currently work under the PALM and it is anticipated that the numbers will increase in the coming months and years and the need for such service is important and will be in high demand.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE

