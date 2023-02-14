Submit Release
KING’S BIRTHDAY HONOURS 2023

OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER & CABINET

KING’S BIRTHDAY HONOURS 2023

Nominations are hereby invited from organizations, [NGOs and Government] Provincial Governments, communities, private business bodies, individuals and or churches throughout Solomon Islands for persons deserving to receive the following King’s Birthday  Honours 2023.

HONOURS

 FULL CITATION QUOTA

OBE

Officer of the British Empire

4

MBE

Member of the British Empire

7

BEM

British Empire Medal

8
KPM King’s Police Medal

2

The application Form can be obtained from the Receptionist at the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet or you can also email the Secretary of the Honours and Awards Committee for the electronic copy via email address jpitakaka@pmc.gov.sb or MBanyo@govthouse.gov.sb. You can also access the Application Form via www.solomons.gov.sb or download from the Download Button below. Any further queries can be made to the Secretary of the Honours and Awards Committee on telephone 20607/21863.  Applications closed on 13th March 2023.

Nomination Form

DOWNLOAD HERE (.docx)

DOWNLOAD HERE (PDF)

