Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,078 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,070 in the last 365 days.

Acting Foreign Minister hosted the head of the UNESCO Office in Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, February 13 - On February 13, 2023, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov received the UNESCO Representative and Head of Office in Uzbekistan Madam Sara Noshadi.

The parties reviewed the current state and promising areas of cooperation between Uzbekistan and UNESCO which has significantly expanded and reached a qualitatively new level in recent years.

Today Uzbekistan has become an active participant in the Organization, initiated and co-organized a number of major joint events.

It is worth noting that Uzbekistan was elected a member of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage for 2022-2026 for the first time in July 2022. Further expansion of cooperation between Uzbekistan and UNESCO was determined by the Memorandum of Understanding between parties for 2022-2026.

Uzbekistan has also initiated “The Khiva Process: Promoting International Collaboration in Central Asia” aimed at developing regional cooperation in the fields of competence of UNESCO

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

Acting Foreign Minister hosted the head of the UNESCO Office in Uzbekistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.