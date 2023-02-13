Acting Foreign Minister hosted the head of the UNESCO Office in Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, February 13 - On February 13, 2023, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov received the UNESCO Representative and Head of Office in Uzbekistan Madam Sara Noshadi.

The parties reviewed the current state and promising areas of cooperation between Uzbekistan and UNESCO which has significantly expanded and reached a qualitatively new level in recent years.

Today Uzbekistan has become an active participant in the Organization, initiated and co-organized a number of major joint events.

It is worth noting that Uzbekistan was elected a member of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage for 2022-2026 for the first time in July 2022. Further expansion of cooperation between Uzbekistan and UNESCO was determined by the Memorandum of Understanding between parties for 2022-2026.

Uzbekistan has also initiated “The Khiva Process: Promoting International Collaboration in Central Asia” aimed at developing regional cooperation in the fields of competence of UNESCO

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan