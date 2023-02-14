A Comprehensive Analysis of the Tablet Coatings Market | Industry is projected to reach $4.1 Bn by 2031 | CAGR of 6.6%

Tablet Coatings Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tablet coatings refer to a thin layer of material applied to the surface of a tablet to improve its appearance, taste, stability, and ease of swallowing. The coating may also protect the tablet from moisture, light, and other environmental factors that can impact its effectiveness. Coatings are typically made of polymers, sugars, or other materials and can be applied through a variety of methods, including spraying, dipping, or roller coating.

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 -

According to the report, the global tablet coatings industry generated $2.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $4.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11904

The increase in the geriatric population that are prone to chronic diseases such as diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, ulcer, and asthma, the rise in general surgery, cardiovascular surgery, central nervous system surgery, orthopedic surgery, and ophthalmic surgeries, and the rise in sports injuries and road accidents drive the growth of the global tablet coatings market. However, high cost of tablet coatings restricts the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements, the launch of various products, and strategies among key players such as acquisition, collaboration, and agreement present new opportunities in the coming years.

The coatings market processing industry involves the production and application of various types of coatings for various applications such as industrial, architectural, protective, automotive, marine, and others. The coatings market can be segmented based on the type of coating, technology, and end-use industry. Some of the common types of coatings in the market include water-based, solvent-based, powder, and others. The coatings market processing industry involves several stages, including raw material procurement, production, testing and quality control, packaging, and distribution. Key players in the market include PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. among others.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global tablet coatings market, as huge number of medical college and hospital across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Outpatient department (OPD) for patients took a potential backlog due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases.

However, the market is expected to gain traction post-pandemic, owing to the increase in update of dietary supplements and other essential tablets.

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Pharmaceuticals: To improve the appearance, stability, and swallowing of oral solid dose (OSD) medications.

Food and Beverage: To improve the texture, taste, and shelf life of food and dietary supplement tablets.

Cosmetics: To improve the texture, appearance, and stability of cosmetic tablets, such as makeup and skincare products.

Animal Health: To improve the appearance, stability, and swallowing of veterinary medications.

Nutritional Supplements: To improve the appearance, taste, and stability of nutritional supplement tablets.

These segments may use different types of coatings and different coating methods, depending on the specific needs of the product. For example, edible coatings may be used in food and beverage products, while enteric coatings may be used in pharmaceuticals to protect sensitive ingredients from stomach acid.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11904

Tablet coatings and polymers are related but not the same thing.

Tablet coatings are thin layers of material applied to the surface of a tablet to improve its appearance, stability, and ease of swallowing, among other things.

Polymers, on the other hand, are large molecules made up of repeating structural units. Polymers can be used as the main component of a tablet coating, for example, as a polymer-based film coating. In this case, the polymer provides the desired properties to the coating, such as improved durability, flexibility, and resistance to moisture and light.

So, tablet coatings and polymers are different, but polymers can be a crucial component of tablet coatings.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Colorcon

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

3M Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Ashland Inc.

PPG Industries

Wacker Chemie AG

Cabot Corporation

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global tablet coatings market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high purchasing power, and a rise in the adoption rate of coated tablet. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to a surge in geriatric populations who require more sustained-release tablets for diseases and a rise in awareness regarding the use of tablet coatings for delayed release.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11904

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Private Nursing Services Market

Plant Tissue Culture Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.