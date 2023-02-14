Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,496 in the last 365 days.

Outdoor Advertising Market Estimated to Reach US$ 52.3 Billion Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 7.5%

Outdoor Advertising Market

Outdoor advertising, also known as out-of-home advertising, is one of the oldest forms of promotions that advertises products and services in the public domain.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Outdoor Advertising Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on outdoor advertising industry trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The outdoor advertising market reached a value of US$ 33.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 52.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2027.

Outdoor advertising, or out-of-home (OOH) advertising, is a form of marketing that uses physical displays, such as billboards, signs, kiosks, banners, transit shelters, and other outdoor platforms, to reach potential customers. It is utilized to spread business-related information and promote products or services among enterprises. Additionally, it is also used to provide information regarding upcoming events, political campaigns, and other essential messages. It improves brand recognition, creates awareness about a company or product, and generates business leads. Moreover, it is utilized in conjunction with other forms of marketing, such as television, radio, print, and digital campaigns, to create a comprehensive and successful marketing strategy. It offers long-lasting and cost-efficient solutions with wide coverage.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/outdoor-advertising-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The growing utilization of advanced technologies among the masses majorly drives the global market. Outdoor advertising is being widely adopted among businesses and enterprises to reach potential customers across the globe, where technology is increasingly being used to access information. With the rise of digital signage and various types of outdoor advertising, businesses are reaching consumers in more places, this is propelling the market. Along with this, the rising spending on outdoor advertising by various industries due to its ability to run multiple advertisements on a single screen is impacting the market favorably. Apart from this, brands and marketers are turning to point-of-sale (POS) campaigns to promote special or limited-edition products and create impulse purchases, thus driving the market. Furthermore, the advent of programmatic advertising that automates buying and selling online advertising space is creating a positive market outlook.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/outdoor-advertising-market

Outdoor Advertising Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and segments.

Breakup by Type:
• Traditional
• Digital outdoor advertising

Breakup by Segments:
• Billboard
• Transport
• Street furniture
• Other

Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.

Browse Other Reports of IMARC Group:

North America Flavors and Fragrances Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-flavors-fragrances-market

North America Medium Density Fibreboard Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-medium-density-fiberboard-market

North America Rainwater Harvesting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-rainwater-harvesting-market

North America Hydroxypropyl Methlcellulose Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-hydroxypropyl-methlcellulose-market

Europe Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-hydroxypropyl-methylcellulose-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Outdoor Advertising Market Estimated to Reach US$ 52.3 Billion Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 7.5%

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.