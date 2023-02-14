Global Mass Notification Systems Market to reach US$ 18 billion by 2028 during 2019-2028 - an analysis by RationalStat
The global mass notification software market is expected to grow at a strong rate of around 17% during the forecast period.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud-based components for notification systems are anticipated to increase the demand for software that ensures the compatibility of devices and operating systems across a variety of applications, says RationalStat.
The report titled “Global Mass Notification Software Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028” assesses the global market-based deployment mode, type, application, organization size, end user, and region. The report also identifies a detailed historical and future market size with a comprehensive market trend analysis. The market share analysis, innovations and services provided by the top companies, an overview of the competition, strategic imperatives, key end users, potential growth areas, and competition analysis for the target players evaluated in the global mass notification software market report.
Market Overview and Dynamics: Increasing implementation of Internet Protocol (IP)-based notification devices are one of the major reasons for the growth of the global mass notification software market.
The global mass notification software market is expected to grow at a strong rate of around 17% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing implementation of Internet Protocol (IP)-based notification devices and the high adoption of mass notification solutions across hospitals and medical facilities.
Growth Drivers by Region
• The demand for mass notification software is increasing due to the rapid uptake of cutting-edge technologies like IoT, cloud computing, and data analytics across numerous industrial verticals.
o By encouraging user participation and enhancing safety precautions, these cutting-edge technologies provide a wide range of alternatives and capabilities beyond those of conventional applications.
• Additionally, with the use of emergency notification software, governmental organizations, municipal governments, and businesses can inform the public in a one-way messaging format of any emergencies, impending events, or natural disasters.
• The large number of enterprises are based in major economies of the region such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia which are further augmenting the regional demand for mass notification solutions in the Asia Pacific.
• In Europe, it is anticipated that the mass notification market will hold a considerable position on account of the growing interest in the provision of mobile-based mass notification applications to offer individuals effective safety and security.
Segmental Analysis
• Based on deployment mode, the scalability of cloud-based mass notification is gaining traction. The growing demand for scalable, easy-to-use, and cost-effective mass notification systems is expected to fuel the cloud segment’s growth.
• On the basis of organization size, the large enterprise segment is expected to dominate the global market. Large companies are significantly allowing their employees to operate from remote places, and customers of large businesses are spread across numerous locations and countries.
• Based on end use, the education facilities segment is expected to gain considerable growth. The segment growth can be attributed to the growing number of mass notification system deployments in order to improve the safety of students & staff and the smooth running of educational institutes.
• Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global mass notifications market. Increase in the demand for notifications and alerts to be delivered more quickly and the prioritization of alert messages in an emergency situation. Adequate availability of Wi-Fi, IP Ethernet, radiofrequency, GPS, and mobile phones is driving the market growth in North America.
Competition Analysis: Global and Regional Brand Share Analysis
The global mass notification software market is fragmented in nature with a variety of players operating in the marketplace. Market players invest in R&D to boost growth and internal operations. Acquisitions, partnerships, and investments are the identified industry trend in the global mass notification software market.
• In April 2020, Regroup Mass Notification announced a partnership with CivicPlus, a web development company, to help cities and countries coordinate emergency response plans, mitigation, and virus containment.
• In 2020, the U.S. invested US$ 732 Billion in defense emergency communication initiatives.
Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Everbridge Inc., Alert Media Inc., OnSolve LLC, BlackBerry Ltd., xMatters Inc., Alertus Technologies LLC, Omnilert LLC, Rave Mobile Safety, DialMyCalls.com, Singlewire Software LLC, Netpresenter B.V., Pocketstop LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Blackboard Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Omnigo.com, and Transputec Ltd., among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global mass notification software market on the basis of deployment mode, type, application, organization size, end user, and region.
• By Deployment Mode
o Cloud
o On-Premises
• By Type
o In-Building
o Wide Area
o Distributed Recipient
• By Application
o Emergency Response Management
o Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery
o Public Alert and Warning
o Reporting and Analytics
o Others (Geofencing, Workflow Management, and Critical Event Management)
• By Organization Size
o Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
o Large Enterprises
• By End User
o Education Facilities
Schools
Colleges
Universities
o Healthcare Facilities
Hospitals
Clinics
Nursing Homes
Others (Ambulatory Surgical Centers etc.)
o Corporate Buildings
o Aerospace and Defense
o Energy & Utilities
o Manufacturing
o Retail
o Others (Transportation and Logistics, IT and Telecom, etc.)
• By Region
o North India
o West and Central India
o East India
o South India
For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-mass-notification-software-market-trends-analysis-forecast/
About RationalStat LLC
RationalStat is an end-to-end US-based market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports along with customized strategy and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.
RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.
Kimberly Shaw
RationalStat LLC
+1 302-803-5429
email us here