Global Building Information Modelling Market Key Players, Huge Demand, Growth, Sales, Trend and Forecasts to 2029
PUNE, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Building Information Modelling Market was valued at US$ 3130.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 7470.2 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period 2023-2029. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.
North American market for Building Information Modelling is estimated to increase from $ million in 2023 to reach $ million by 2029, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2029.
Asia-Pacific market for Building Information Modelling is estimated to increase from $ million in 2023 to reach $ million by 2029, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2029.
The global market for Building Information Modelling in Architect is estimated to increase from $ million in 2023 to $ million by 2029, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2029.
The key global companies of Building Information Modelling include Autodesk, Nemetschek, Bentley, Trimble, Dassault Systemes, RIB Software, Mcneel, Cadsoft and Siemens, etc. In 2022, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately % of the revenue.
Report Scope
This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Building Information Modelling, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Building Information Modelling.
The Building Information Modelling market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of and revenue ($ millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2029. This report segments the global Building Information Modelling market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by type, by application, and by players, are also provided.
For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.
The report will help the Building Information Modelling companies, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by type, by application, and by regions.
By Company
- Autodesk
- Nemetschek
- Bentley
- Trimble
- Dassault Systemes
- RIB Software
- Mcneel
- Cadsoft
- Siemens
- AVEVA
- Aconex
- Beck Technology
- Inovaya
- Synchro
- IES
- Hongye Technology
- Beijing Explorer Software
- Glodon
- PKPM
Segment by Type
- 3D BIM- Design Model
- 4D BIM- Construction Dynamics
- 5D BIM- Cost
- 6D BIM- Built Facilities
- 7D BIM- Environmental Protection
Segment by Application
- Architect
- AEC Engineering Office
- Contractor
- Owner
- Others
By Region
- North America
- - United States
- - Canada
- Europe
- - Germany
- - France
- - UK
- - Italy
- - Russia
- - Nordic Countries
- - Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- - China
- - Japan
- - South Korea
- - Southeast Asia
- - India
- - Australia
- - Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- - Mexico
- - Brazil
- - Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- - Turkey
- - Saudi Arabia
- - UAE
- - Rest of MEA
Core Chapters
Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by type, application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.
Chapter 2: Introduces executive summary of global market size, regional market size, this section also introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by companies in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.
Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Building Information Modelling companies competitive landscape, revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.
Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of various market segments by type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.
Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.
Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa segment by country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.
Chapter 11: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the key companies in the market in detail, including product revenue, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.
Chapter 12: The main points and conclusions of the report.
