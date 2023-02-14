Overcome Anxiety With Personalised Course, Peer Support, and Coaching
EINPresswire.com/ -- Anxiety is a mental health condition that is all too real —even debilitating— for many in the U.K.
knus, a non-profit organisation committed to combating mental health issues, seeks to support anxiety sufferers through its innovative online and confidential coach-led course.
Anxiety sufferers are paired with knus coaches, who are experienced and trained volunteers. They are fully DBS-enhanced checked and are expected to uphold the highest level of confidentiality. Coaches don’t provide diagnosis, treatment, or therapy, but they offer a kind listening ear and share ideas based on their personal experiences with mental health challenges.
The Overcoming Anxiety course offered by knus is CPD-accredited (https://knus.io/overcoming-anxiety-course-access/) and is free of charge.
Participants are walked through thirty specially designed steps to meet their individualised needs on the road to managing anxiety. The coursework teaches anxiety reduction exercises, coping skill strategies, and goal setting. Everyone experiences anxiety differently, so each class exercise offers participants holistic tips, time for reflection, and customised feedback from a peer support coach through a secure messaging, live chat or via the telephone.
According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), in 2011, the U.K.’s most common mental health issue was a mixture of anxiety and depression. They estimated then that 7.8 percent of the population met that diagnosis criterion. In 2022, Mental Health U.K. stated that over 8 million British citizens suffer from anxiety-related disorders.
knus is the brand name for knus mental health C.I.C., and it launched in Nov. 2021. The platform is considered the first free, confidential, mental health peer support and coaching chat service in the U.K. The organisation is a registered community interest company (13850184) and is fully insured. Its staff and volunteers are compassionate and caring individuals. The Office of the Regulator of Community Interest Companies also regulates the company.
Connect with knus on Facebook Messenger, Telegram, WhatsApp, SMS, Telephone and Video. For additional information, volunteer opportunities, and mental health support, visit the non-profit’s website at www.knus.io. Donating to knus is easy: www.knus.io/donate/
