UPDATE: AG’s Office Identifies Decedent, Officers in Fatal Police-Involved Shooting on February 4 in Fort Lee, N.J.

FORT LEE — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on February 4, 2023 in Fort Lee, N.J. Mohamed Bounaouar, 42, of Las Vegas, N.V., sustained fatal injuries during the incident.

According to the preliminary information, members of the Fort Lee Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a residence on John Street, in Fort Lee, N.J., indicating an individual had a knife and was acting in a threatening manner. Officers, along with the Fort Lee Emergency Services Unit and the Fort Lee Fire Department, responded and escorted residents from the home; however, one resident remained inside and officers were unable to reach the resident. In the course of the attempted evacuation, officers encountered Mr. Bounaouar wielding a knife. During the interaction with Mr. Bounaouar, Officer Gabriel Avella, Detective John Gallo, Detective Stephen Domenick, and Officer Matthew Lyle discharged their firearms. Mr. Bounaouar was pronounced deceased at approximately 10:39 a.m. Authorities recovered a knife near the decedent.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

