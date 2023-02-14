Australian Household’s Electricity Bill Agony Reduced Due To Government Intervention

To stay up with rising inflation, the Reserve Bank last week increased interest rates for the ninth time in a row to 3.35 per cent.

Inflation, which is currently at a 32-year high of 7.8 per cent, is still the biggest challenge facing the Australian economy, according to Mr Chalmers.

The Labor government’s strategy to combat inflation consists of three parts: relief, repair, and restraint.

“Cost-of-living relief, repairing the broken supply chains that made inflation worse, and showing spending restraint in the budget as well,” Mr Jim Chalmers spoke to the parliament during Monday’s Question Time.

“The Australian people are already paying a hefty enough price, for the wasted decade of missed opportunities and messed up priorities of those opposite.

“Our job on this side of the house is to engage in the right and responsible economic plan.

“Which is all about relief and repair and restraint in the budget.”