Selling Power Publishes 2023 Top Sales Training Trends eBook

FREDRICKSBURG, Va., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Selling Power, the leading media company for B2B sales leaders and the publisher of Selling Power magazine, is pleased to announce the publication of the Top Sales Training Trends of 2023 eBook. This resource can be viewed here - http://bit.ly/3DRhMzp.

At the beginning of the year, we entered a more challenging economy where real prospects are harder to find, sales cycles are getting longer, and more prospective deals end up in no decision. That's why Selling Power continually works closely with companies who provide insight from leading sales training experts on how you can adjust your strategies to tackle these challenges and equip your sales teams for increased success.

This latest eBook expands on a variety of topics including sales tech, soft skills, and omnichannel sales cycles, garnering insights from a dozen leading sales training experts. Their game changing intelligence, along with information on how their companies can help your sales teams are all included in this free e-book. The Top Sales Training Companies of 2023 can be downloaded here - http://bit.ly/3DRhMzp.

