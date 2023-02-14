Submit Release
Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Line-Item Guidance and Other Items

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Woodside's 2022 full-year results are scheduled for release on Monday, 27 February 2023.

Woodside announced line-item guidance and other information relevant to the 2022 full-year results, including information about future application of Woodside's depreciation policy, to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Tuesday 14 February 2023. The announcement is available at https://www.woodside.com/investors/investor-announcements.

SOURCE: Woodside Energy Group Ltd

