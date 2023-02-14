Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure UCITS Fund is Uplifted to Article 9 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Ecofin has announced that its Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure UCITS Fund has been uplifted to Article 9 effective from 1 December 2022, the most rigorous product disclosure designation under the European Union's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

"As a sustainable investment firm, Ecofin is laser-focused on sustainability and impact", said Greg Murphy, Head of Sustainability & Responsible Investing. "Building products that align with that vision is extremely important to Ecofin and we are constantly evaluating our products and the evolving regulatory frameworks to ensure our products are properly classified to help investors make informed decisions".

At least 90% of the portfolio will be comprised of sustainable investments with an environmental objective. The fund invests in listed companies that develop, own and operate low-carbon power generation assets and ancillaries, and focuses on companies that are gaining market share as economies and companies transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy sources. The portfolio has a goal of generating attractive total returns over the long term through a combination of capital appreciation and income.

"At Ecofin, we believe that decarbonizing electricity generation has the potential to decarbonize significant portions of the economy and contributes substantially to climate change mitigation", said Michel Sznajer, Senior Portfolio Manager. "We are pleased that the Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure UCITS Fund meets this high Article 9 benchmark".

The Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (RNEW) has also been classified as Article 9 and bears the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark. Ecofin's other UCITS products have been classified as Article 8 including the Ecofin Energy Transition UCITS Fund, the Ecofin Sustainable Listed Infrastructure UCITS Fund and the Ecofin Sustainable Global Water UCITS Fund.

About Ecofin

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm with roots dating to the 1990s and a global footprint with offices in the US and UK. We are driven by the idea that sustainable investment can deliver strong risk-adjusted returns while making a true impact on the environment and society. Our strategies offer global solutions in private and public securities that address global challenges in climate action, water and sustainable communities. Through these strategies we seek to achieve positive impacts that align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and are accessible through a variety of vehicles. Ecofin Investments, LLC is the parent of registered investment advisers Ecofin Advisors, LLC and Ecofin Advisors Limited (collectively "Ecofin"). Learn more at www.ecofininvest.com.

