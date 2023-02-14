PetroTal Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - PetroTal Corp. TAL PTAL PTALF ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares ("Common Shares") on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"PetroTal has delivered considerable value for its stakeholders in a short period of time being listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. This graduation to the TSX is an important next step that will help increase our global investor base and offers a greater platform to expand our value proposition. We are grateful to the TSX Venture Exchange for being supportive during this initial phase of our growth and are excited to embark on this next chapter."

The Common Shares will commence trading on the TSX as of market open on February 16, 2023, maintaining the current trading symbol of "TAL". In connection with the TSX listing, the Common Shares will concurrently be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange. Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the Common Shares.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri‐quoted TAL PTAL PTALF oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2020, Petrotal became the second largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders.

For further information, please see the Company's website at www.petrotal-corp.com, the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com, or below:

Douglas Urch

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Durch@PetroTal-Corp.com

T: (713) 609-9101

Manolo Zuniga

President and Chief Executive Officer

Mzuniga@PetroTal-Corp.com

T: (713) 609-9101

PetroTal Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@PetroTal-Corp.com

Celicourt Communications

Mark Antelme / Jimmy Lea

petrotal@celicourt.uk

T : 44 (0) 208 434 2643

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated & Financial Adviser)

Ritchie Balmer / James Spinney / Robert Collins

T: 44 (0) 207 409 3494

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart / Simon Mensley / Ashton Clanfield

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Auctus Advisors LLP (Joint Broker)

Jonathan Wright

T: +44 (0) 7711 627449

