Welcome Valuable Lithium Mining Co: Titan Lithium, Inc; Stock Symbol: CDSG; Requested Name & Symbol change for $CDSG

$CDSG Titan Lithium $CDSG Project Overview $CDSG $BRLL $LAC $LIACF $CDSG $BRLL $CDSG Property Boundary

Welcome to Valuable Lithium Mining Company Titan Lithium, Inc; China Dongsheng ( CDSG) has Submitted the Application to change the Name & Symbol from $CDSG

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CDSG)

We are delighted that Mr. Alford will be joining the CDSG management team and providing his invaluable experience and leadership. Upon his appointment, Caren Currier will become the Chief Financial” — Harp Sangha, President of CDSG