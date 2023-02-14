Asia Pacific Textile Recycling Market Size, Share, Demand, Business Strategy and Regional Analysis by 2027
APAC Textile Recycling Market to Reach US$ 2 Bn by 2027, Impelled by Rising Environmental ConcernsBROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Asia Pacific Textile Recycling Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
What is the market size of textile recycling in Asia-Pacific?
The Asia Pacific textile recycling market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.16% during 2022-2027.
Market Outlook:
Textile recycling represents the method of reprocessing and reusing scraps, fibrous waste materials, and old clothes. Common sources of these materials include discarded clothes, tires, carpets, furniture, footwear, and other non-durable goods, such as sheets and towels. Textile recycling offers environmental and economic benefits, including reducing water and land pollution, preventing the use of chemical dyes, and minimizing the dependence on virgin fibers. As a result, this procedure finds widespread applications across various sectors, such as industrial, home furnishing, apparel, non-woven, etc., across the region.
APAC Textile Recycling Market Trends:
The rising environmental concerns and the elevating demand for recycled materials to decline in waste incineration, depletion of raw materials, and heavy industrial discharges from mills are among the primary factors driving the Asia Pacific textile recycling market. Besides this, the launch of favorable policies by the government bodies to promote the reuse of fabrics and old garments is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of eco-clothes made of recycled textiles, plastics, and other organic raw materials is also catalyzing the market across the Asia Pacific.
Apart from this, the growing popularity of door-to-door pickup of old apparel and the installation of cloth collection bins in public places are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the escalating shift towards home materials, owing to their comfort and associated benefits, is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the development of various advanced technologies by the leading companies for performing automated sorting out applications is anticipated to propel the Asia Pacific textile recycling market over the forecasted period.
Asia Pacific Textile Recycling Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the Asia Pacific textile recycling market on the basis of product type, textile waste, distribution channel, end use and country.
Based on Product Type:
• Cotton Recycling
• Wool Recycling
• Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling
• Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling
• Others
Based on Textile Waste:
• Pre-consumer Textile
• Post-consumer Textile
Based on Distribution Channel:
• Online Channel
• Retail & Departmental Stores
Based on End Use:
• Apparel
• Industrial
• Home Furnishings
• Non-woven
• Others
Based on Country:
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Australia
• Indonesia
• Others
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
