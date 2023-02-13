The Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 (Bill 6) was introduced in the legislative chamber on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

If passed, the amendments will affect the following provincial statute:

The Municipalities Enabling and Validating Act (No.5)

The enactment of the Municipalities Enabling and Validating Act (No.5) will continue protections for the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, located in the White Lake Basin in the south Okanagan. The proposed legislation will permit the extension of a unique land-use contract within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which minimizes disruption to the observatory by limiting the number of nearby housing developments and by placing restrictions on household electrical devices that could cause radio-frequency interference. The legislation enables the continuation of the land-use contract for 10 years.

The proposed legislation responds to a request by the federal government and is supported by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. Twenty-one First Nations were consulted about the proposal to extend the land-use contract.