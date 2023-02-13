Six new members to the Victoria Regional Transit Commission (VRTC) have been appointed by Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The British Columbia Transit Act determines the composition of the VRTC. The commission consists of no fewer than seven members, appointed by order in council.

New appointees to the eight-member commission are:

Marianne Alto, mayor of Victoria

Dean Murdock, mayor of Saanich

Ryan Windsor, mayor of Central Saanich

Marie-Térèse Little, mayor of Metchosin

Chris Coleman, councillor of Victoria

Colin Plant, councillor of Saanich

Continuing commission members are:

Kevin Murdoch, mayor of Oak Bay

Maja Tait, mayor of Sooke

Fleming designated Tait as chair.

Learn More:

The VRTC is appointed by the Lieutenant Governor in Council from people holding elected office, chosen from municipalities in the British Columbia Transit Act: https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/complete/statreg/96038_01

The VRTC is responsible for representing the Victoria Regional Transit Service Area, including determining fares, routes, service levels and contributing the local share of funding from regional motor fuel and property taxes: https://www.bctransit.com/about/funding-and-governance/victoria-regional-transit-commission