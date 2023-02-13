Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,076 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,120 in the last 365 days.

New Anti-Racism Grant for community organizations

CANADA, February 13 - The provincial government invites non-profit and charitable organizations to apply for a one-time grant to assist with Anti-Racism activities that benefit racialized and Indigenous communities in Prince Edward Island. 

The Anti-Racism Grant is a new $100,000 initiative to help promote a culture of diversity and inclusion, address racism and strengthen the link between racial equality and community cohesion.

“The Government of PEI is committed to confronting issues of racism and discrimination on the Island. The Anti-Racism Grants will allow community organizations to help educate Islanders about Anti-Racism through various projects and innovative activities."

- Premier Dennis King

The following groups and organizations in PEI can apply for the grant until 5 p.m. on March 13, 2023:

  • Indigenous governments, bands, councils, or non-profits;
  • Non-profit organizations/associations;
  • Municipalities and townships;
  • Registered charities;
  • Social enterprises;
  • Non-governmental public or private institutions.

To be eligible for funding, projects must promote Anti-Racism education and awareness, community support and capacity-building, and improve organizational governance. Examples of activities include:

  • Create and/or implement seminars, workshops, trainings, mentorships that address racism 
  • Target online hate and promote digital literacy;
  • Promote social participation and reduce barriers in community sport, arts and culture; 
  • Create and maintain historical resources that address the presence of systemic racism in Prince Edward Island;
  • Enhance capacity-building for racialized communities and organizations. Special emphasis will be given to initiatives that support Indigenous persons, racialized women, youth, seniors, the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community, gender-diverse individuals, persons with disabilities, or religious minorities;
  • Promote interventions for youth that encourage positive relationships between communities and the criminal justice system; 
  • Help racialized and Indigenous persons thrive in the community after contact with the justice system; 
  • Translate and/or adapt information integral for community integration;
  • Enhance an organization’s ability to promote Anti-Racism;
  • Create Anti-Racism mentorship opportunities; 
  • Build Anti-Racism policies/strategies, and a measuring component to assess long-term impacts 
  • Strengthen organizational projects and advocacy.

Media contact:
Nicole Yeba
Executive Council Office
Bilingual Senior Communications Officer 
ntyeba@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

New Anti-Racism Grant for community organizations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.