Brazil's Chamber of Deputies Approves Agreement on Defense Cooperation with Morocco

MOROCCO, February 14 - The Brazilian Chamber of Deputies (lower house) has adopted a draft decree approving the framework agreement on defense cooperation with Morocco, signed in Brasília on June 13, 2019.

The draft Legislative Decree (PDL) 1101/21, which was sent to the Senate, deals with various areas of defense cooperation and provides for "the exchange of visits by delegations from both countries, exchanges of instructors and students from military training institutions," the legislative body explains on its website.

"Decree PDC 1.101-A, which approves the text of the framework agreement for cooperation between Brazil and Morocco in defense matters and which focuses on research and development, logistical support and the acquisition of products and services, has been approved," welcomed Deputy Rubens Pereira E Silva Junior (Workers' Party, left) on his Twitter account.

The agreement also provides for participation in theoretical and practical courses, cultural and sports events, mutual humanitarian assistance and military health training. The text also details the modalities and rules for the reception of delegations by both countries and the respect of the legislation of the host country.

The draft decree, which also defines the civil liability rules governing this cooperation, was signed during a visit by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

The text had already been approved by the Foreign Relations and National Defense Committee of the Chamber of Representatives on December 1, 2021.

During Bourita's visit, the two countries had signed seven agreements in various fields ranging from investment to defense, mutual legal assistance and double taxation for maritime and air transport.

MAP: 13 February 2023