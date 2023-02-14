Protein Sequencing Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protein sequencing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The market is projected to grow from $5.62Billion in 2018 to $ 9.23 billion by 2025. Protein sequencing is a method of chemical or enzymatic digestion used to determine the protein or peptide amino acid sequence. Increasing focus on target-based drug development activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in various developing and developed regions is a key factor driving the growth of the protein sequencing market. The growing role of biotherapeutics and genetic engineering is expected to support the evolution of the protein sequencing market. The rising demand for protein biomarkers in the drug development process will further enhance the overall market demand for protein sequencing during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

1. In the coming years, Technological advancements for the identification of isobaric residues in protein sequences, are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the protein sequencing market.

2. Product Launches, Investments in R&D, mergers, and acquisitions, and Partnerships were key sustainability strategies adopted by the market players to ensure the growth of the Protein Sequencing Market.

3. North America region dominated the Behavioral Therapy Market during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The reagent and consumables segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in terms of revenue. This is owing to the advancements in protein sequencing technologies and the growing number of sequencing procedures that have increased the overall usage of reagents and other consumables. However, the service sector has been estimated to e the fastest-growing segment owing to the increasing technological advancements and the availability of complex machinery among the service providers.

2. The Edman Degradation technology had dominance over the market in terms of revenue owing to its wide usage for protein sequencing. However, mass spectrometry technology has been estimated to be the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing usage of this technology for quick and long-chain protein sequencing.

3. The biotechnological companies held dominance over the market in terms of revenue. This is owing to the increased technological advancements that have been used by these companies in order to formulate products. However, the academic institutes have been estimated to grow the fastest during the forecast period owing to the increase in the overall funding for research.

4. Based on application, the biotherapeutics segment dominated the protein sequencing market in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be attributed owing to the increased usage of protein sequencing in the development of novel biotherapeutics.

5. North America region occupied 43.6% of the protein sequencing market share in terms of revenue. Technological advancements in sequencing platforms and an increase in applications of protein sequencing by biopharmaceutical companies and research institutes are the key factors helping in the growth of the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Protein Sequencing Industry are -

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

2. SGS S.A.

3. Shimadzu

4. Waters Corporation

5. Rapid Novor

