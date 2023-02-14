Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Agg DC/ Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 23B5000533

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 2/13/23, 2200 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: States Prison Hollow Road, Monkton

 

VIOLATIONS: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest

 

 

ACCUSED: Jacob Jimmo

 

AGE: 37

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Elisabeth Dupont

 

AGE: 31

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Matthew Dupont

 

AGE: 32

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 2/13/23 at approximately 2200 hours, Troopers responded to a report of an unknown belligerent male screaming at the homeowners of a residence located on States Prison Hollow Road in the Town of Monkton. The male was ultimately identified as Jacob Jimmo (37) of Lincoln, VT, who had two active warrants for his arrest. After a brief struggle with Jimmo, he was ultimately placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Jimmo was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on $500 bail, with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division the next day.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/14/23, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

 

BAIL: $500

 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

New Haven Barracks/ Agg DC/ Resisting Arrest

