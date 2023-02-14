New Haven Barracks/ Agg DC/ Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5000533
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 2/13/23, 2200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: States Prison Hollow Road, Monkton
VIOLATIONS: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Jacob Jimmo
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT
VICTIM: Elisabeth Dupont
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
VICTIM: Matthew Dupont
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/13/23 at approximately 2200 hours, Troopers responded to a report of an unknown belligerent male screaming at the homeowners of a residence located on States Prison Hollow Road in the Town of Monkton. The male was ultimately identified as Jacob Jimmo (37) of Lincoln, VT, who had two active warrants for his arrest. After a brief struggle with Jimmo, he was ultimately placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Jimmo was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on $500 bail, with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division the next day.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/14/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
