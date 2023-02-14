Global Digital Gift Card Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the digital gift card market. As per TBRC’s digital gift card market forecast, the digital gift card market size is expected to grow to $740.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.3%.

The growth in the digital gift card market is due to the surge in awareness of digital payment. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital gift card market share. Major players in the digital gift card market include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., Fiserv Inc., InComm Payments, Loop Commerce Inc.

Trending Digital Gift Card Market Trend

Product innovation is the key trend in gaining popularity in the digital gift card market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as allowing customers to trade cryptocurrency into their favourite retailers and tracking sites to ensure cards don't go missing.

Digital Gift Card Market Segments

•By Functional Attribute: Open Loop Gift Card, Closed Loop Gift Card

•By Business Type: Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C)

•By Application: Consumer Goods, Health and Wellness, Restaurants and Bars, Travel and Tourism, Media and Entertainment, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global digital gift card market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital gift cards can be sent to the recipient's email address and used online or in stores. They are an electronic version of physical gift cards. Digital gift cards are frequently used in developing strategies to promote businesses, raise brand awareness, cut down on fraud, and draw in new clients. The digital gift card is used as an alternative form of payment for goods and services at a specific store or business store.

Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides digital gift card industry insights on digital gift card global market size, drivers and digital gift card global market trends, digital gift card market major players, digital gift card global market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and digital gift card market growth across geographies. The digital gift card global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

