Mobile Engagement Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 14, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Mobile Engagement Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the mobile engagement market. As per TBRC’s mobile engagement market forecast, the mobile engagement market size is expected to grow to $125.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 44.3%.

The increasing use of applications on mobile devices is expected to propel the growth of the mobile engagement market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest mobile engagement market share. Major players in the mobile engagement market include Oracle Systems Corporation, International Business Machines Corp, Urban Airship Inc., Adobe Systems India Private Limited., Braze Inc., Salesforce Inc.

Trending Mobile Engagement Market Trend

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the mobile engagement market. Major players operating in the mobile engagement sector are concentrating their efforts on new product innovations to strengthen their market position. For instance, in October 2021, Meridian Integration, a US-based utility solutions provider launched El Paso Electric (EPE) mobile application, a new app for interaction with digital customers. It shows dedication to the forefront of technology and assisting clients in customer experience (CX) objectives and technological journeys as a logical extension of the IDEA Digital Customer Engagement solution. With the use of the El Paso Electric mobile app, customers who have access to mobile devices can more easily access their accounts and have a better overall customer experience. With the new app, consumers of EPE can now quickly access their EPE accounts and benefit from new features at their fingertips. The app is powered by Meridian's IDEA solution and includes all the well-known, practical features found on the EPE Manage My Account online portal at epelectric.com.

Mobile Engagement Market Segments

• By Solution: SMS and MMS, Push Notifications, In-App Messaging, E-mails, App or Web Content, Other Solutions

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Organizations

• By Deployment: On-Premises, On-Cloud

• By Industry Verticals: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and Ecommerce, Consumer Electronics and Accessories, Apparel, Footwear and Accessories(AFA), Furniture and Home Furnishings, Hospitality and Travel, Other Industry Verticals

• By Geography: The global mobile engagement market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mobile engagement refers to engaging with people through messaging apps on mobile devices, both within and outside of apps. The mobile engagement is used to support business goals, deliver brand experiences, communicate business, and build valuable long-term relationships with customers.

Mobile Engagement Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Mobile Engagement Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides mobile engagement global market research, mobile engagement market growth, insights on mobile engagement global market size, drivers and trends, mobile engagement global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and mobile engagement global market growth across geographies. The mobile engagement global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

