Press Release – Barclays Metal World – Release on 13th February 2023
"Expanding Horizons: Barclays Metal World Expands Its Reach and Research Capabilities in Mexico, South America, and Africa"COVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barclays Metal World a leading provider of Rare Metal Consulting Solutions, is proud to announce its expansion into new territories. The move comes as part of the company's strategic growth plan 2023-2030, which aims to bring its products and services to a wider audience.
"They're excited to announce their expansion into new territories," said Dr Szabo Senior Director. "This is an important milestone for their company and they're proud to be taking this step forward."
The expansion will see Barclays Metal World open new offices in Mexico and 3 Locations in Africa. The company will also be hiring additional staff to support the new locations. "They believe that these new territories represent a great opportunity for our company," continued Dr Szabo . "They have done their due diligence and are confident that they can provide their customers with the same level of service and quality that they have come to expect from them."
"They're committed to delivering the highest level of Research and quality to their customers, no matter where they are located," said Dr Richard.
The company expects to begin operations in the new territories within the next few months, with hiring and training of new staff already underway.
Barclays Metal World is proud to announce the expansion of its research facilities into new countries, including Mexico, South America, and Africa. The move is part of the company's efforts to increase its research capabilities and better serve its global clients.
The new research facilities will be focused on the exploration, extraction, and processing of rare metals. Barclays Metal World will be investing in state-of-the-art equipment and hiring local experts to support the new facilities.
"They're focused on innovation and continuous improvement," said Mrs Annette, CFO of BMW. "By expanding our research capabilities, They can bring new and better solutions to their clients and continue to drive the industry forward."
Barclays Metal World is a global leader in the rare metal mining consulting and processing of rare metals. With a commitment to responsible and sustainable practices, BMW has built a reputation for excellence in the industry. The expansion of its research facilities into Mexico, South America, and Africa is part of the company's ongoing growth strategy, which aims to bring its expertise to new markets and better serve its global clients. For more information please visit their website www.barclaysmetal.com
