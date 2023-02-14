Oklahoma duo presents a reimagining of mid-century western themes
“Wand’rin’ Star” is the latest single from A Little Farther WestOKLAHOMA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Maxwell Case and Susie Case are the two members of the Oklahoma-based musical duo known as A Little Farther West. They recently released their single “Wand’rin’ Star,” one of the tracks on their latest album “Vaya Con Dios.” The husband-and-wife team continues to show their immense talent in reimagining the tremendous sounds of mid-century western themes.
“Wand’rin’ Star” was initially written for the stage musical Paint Your Wagon by Alan J. Lerner and Frederick Loewe. Lee Marvin refused to mime the song for the film, even though he wasn’t a natural singer. The soundtrack for the film was orchestrated and arranged by Nelson Riddle and became a great success.
At the time, the one-hit wonder of “Wand’rin’ Star” surpassed the Beatles’ single, “Let it Be,” leaving it behind in second place in the UK. It remained at the top of the charts for three weeks.
With their recreations of the sounds of the vast and classic American westerns, A Little Farther West recreates and embodies the great musical tradition and lifestyle of the era. Robert is the band’s songwriter. He also sings and plays spaghetti-western-style electric guitar, while Susie plays the keyboard and organ.
In true cinematic style, the couple continues to capture the history and magic of the mid-twentieth century with a modern twist.
“We both love big music, and I like to call our style “primitive,” says Robert. “Most of our inspiration comes from westerns, lore, and classic retro artists, and we like to evoke the immense spaces of the west created by composers like Morricone, Frontiere, Tiomkin, Bernstein, and so on. We have wanted to render our take on the ever-popular 1970s hit Wand’rin’ Star for a while now!”
Performing as a Small Combo
Reproducing their mid-century western themes as a duo requires stripping the songs down to their basics. Their personal choice of instruments, rarely seen together, makes a combination of 60s sounds that prove how well instrument fusions can work.
When listening to A Little Farther West, one can feel the influences of greats like Duane Eddy, The Shadows, Les Paul and Mary Ford, and The Ventures. Robert currently plays a 2008 gold-top Gretsch G5438T Duo Jet guitar. Susie plays a 2018 Korg Vox Continental 61 that reproduces the 60s classic organ sounds heard in “I’m a Believer” and “Light My Fire.”
They also each have strengths that create the perfect pairing. For example, Susie Case’s outgoing nature draws fans to her, whereas Robert Maxwell Case is reserved and a music geek.
When not working on an album, the couple, who live on a small ranch between Tulsa and Oklahoma City, are ideally located for touring the Lower 48.
The growing love for ‘cowboy culture’ has become a lifestyle of choice for many, and A Little Farther West takes to the road in a motorhome they call “Happy Trails.” They play an essential role in Old West celebrations like Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Show and Will’s Country Christmas. Additionally, they have opened shows for beloved icons of western music like Sons of the Pioneers and Michael Martin Murphey.
“Capturing the majesty of the culture of the wild west doesn’t need much effort for us who grew up watching the television shows and movies of the time,” says Robert. “I associate these musical sounds with a sense of joy and escape, and Susie agrees, especially if it has John Wayne in it.”
About A Little Farther West
Robert Maxwell Case met Susie in Branson, Missouri, and formed their band in 2014. As a successful recording artist, Robert has played with bands since junior high and has released numerous albums and singles as a solo artist.
He spent years as a journeyman musician performing as a featured artist in several states. During this time, Robert also performed aboard the SS Norway alongside other artists on a country-themed cruise and owned a nightspot called Case’s California Ranch in Upstate New York. When the couple met, Robert was appearing for a tenth season as a solo artist in Branson’s nightspots.
Their albums include “A Little Farther West,” “Mountain Storm,” “God Must be a Cowboy,” “Christmas on the Line,” and “Vaya Con Dios.” In these, their audience can revel in their exceptional exploration of classic and modern westerns. Besides “Wand’rin’ Star” other singles include “Tucson Train,” “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” “Theme From the Magnificent Seven,” and “Please Don’t Say Goodbye.”
Fans can stream their music, including their new single “Wand’rin’ Star,” on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and Bandcamp or purchase them from Amazon or A Little Farther West’s eBay store.
