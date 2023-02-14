Polyethylene Terephthalate and Polybutylene Terephthalate Resins Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Polyethylene Terephthalate And Polybutylene Terephthalate Resins Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the PET and PBT resins market. As per TBRC’s PET and PBT resins market forecast, the PET and PBT resins market size is expected to grow to $63.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

The growth in the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resins market is due to an increase in demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in the packaging sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest PET and PBT resins market share. Major players in the PET and PBT resins market include Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, BASF SE, Indorama Ventures Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Toray Industries Inc.

Trending Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market Trend

Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resin market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on introducing new innovative products with reduced carbon footprints to gain a competitive advantage.

Polyethylene Terephthalate and Polybutylene Terephthalate Resins Market Segments

• By Type: Transparent And Non-Transparent PET, Recycled PET

• By PET Application: Bottles, Films, Food Packaging, Other PET Applications

• By PBT Application: Electrical And Electronics, Automotive, Consumer Appliances, Other PBT Applications

• By Geography: The global PET and PBT resins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polyethylene terephthalate is a strong, rigid synthetic fiber and resin belonging to the polyester family of polymers and formed by the polymerization of ethylene glycol with terephthalic acid. Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resin is a crystalline synthetic resin formed by the polymerization of butanediol and terephthalic acid. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resins are used in the manufacture of lightweight plastic for packaging foods and beverages, and soft drinks.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

